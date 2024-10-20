Tom Brady Loved Watching 49ers Dial Up Clever Play to Score Touchdown on Chiefs
It was only fitting that Tom Brady was on the call for this season’s Super Bowl rematch between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Early on in Sunday’s highly anticipated game, the 49ers’ offense took a hit with Deebo Samuel exiting due to illness and Brandon Aiyuk suffering a scary hit in the first half. Down two of his top targets, what does quarterback Brock Purdy do in the end zone?
He takes it himself.
In the third quarter, Kyle Shanahan called the perfect quarterback sneak play to allow Purdy to easily score a touchdown while faking out the Chiefs’ defense.
Brady couldn’t contain his excitement while watching the play unfold.
“That was one of the rarer ones that I’ve seen,” Brady said. “They pulled both guards—but really a creative play-call—look at both guards are pulling, and it leaves Purdy one-on-one. That’s one way to do it. I don’t see much deception, that was two deceiving quarterback sneaks, that was pretty sick.”
Purdy’s score helped narrow the Chiefs’ lead to 14-12 in the third quarter. Purdy, who owns San Francisco’s lone touchdown of the game thus far, currently has completed 9 of 20 passes for 122 yards and has recorded two interceptions.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn’t fared much better, with 116 yards in the air and no touchdowns against two interceptions.