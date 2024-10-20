49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Suffers Nasty Leg Injury on Low Hit vs. Chiefs
The San Francisco 49ers got off to a slow start in their marquee matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, entering the two-minute warning down 14-3 to the reigning champs. Brock Purdy and the rest of the offense finally seemed to get something going before halftime, though, and looked like they would be able to get more points on the board before heading to the locker room.
Then, disaster struck for star wideout Brandon Aiyuk.
Purdy found Aiyuk on a crossing pattern with just over 30 seconds to go in the half. Upon catching the ball, Aiyuk took a hard, low hit to his right knee from Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner. Aiyuk stayed down after the hit and replay revealed he suffered a pretty nasty leg injury.
Here's the replay, but be warned it is graphic.
Aiyuk then limped to the blue medical tent and was eventually carted to the locker room.
The 49ers were already down a healthy Deebo Samuel, who tried to play against KC despite dealing with an illness but only got a few snaps in the first half. They'll now likely be tasked with taking down their Super Bowl foes without Aiyuk, too.
A second-team All-Pro last season, Aiyuk missed all of training camp this summer due to a holdout. So far in 2024 he has 23 catches for 351 yards.