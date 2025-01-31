SI

Tom Brady’s Newest Media Venture Might Be His Most Baffling Career Move

Stephen Douglas

Tom Brady on the sideline during the 2024 NFL season.
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Tom Brady is everywhere. A year after he finished his legendary NFL career he's risen to the top of another profession and is making $375 million over the next decade to call games for FOX. On top of that he's now running the Las Vegas Raiders, according to reports. Luckily, the Raiders aren't good enough to be featured on FOX's Game of the Week anytime soon so there's no conflict of interest.

Between spending as much time as possible with his family, traveling the country to broadcast football games fives months a year and running an NFL team, you wouldn't think Brady would have much time for anything else.

And yet there he was on social media a little over a week before he calls his first Super Bowl announcing he was going to be writing a newsletter.

According to Brady's website, this is your chance to finally find out what he really thinks about "business, media, leadership, health... and football, obviously." And he's going to be sharing those thoughts straight from his desk to your inbox. According to Brady, this is "an extension of my group chat with friends and family." You know, as long as friends and family don't ask any questions about personel decisions.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady has a newsletter now. / TomBrady.com

The most surprising part of this is that he's doing an old school newsletter instead of launching a new podcast. Brady is dangerously close to starting a blog at this point. Guess we'll see how the newsletter goes first.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

