Tony Gonzalez and Ryan Fitzpatrick Lost Hot Wing Roulette on Prime Postgame Show
The Bills and Dolphins played on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. The game was in Buffalo so the NFL on Prime crew had to incorporate chicken wings into the broadcast. After the game they brought out a chef who had prepared five different plates of wings and played hot wing roulette.
Tony Gonzalez and Ryan Fitzpatrick both lost.
Fitzpatrick, who had put his shirt back on, went first and immediately suffered. The former Bills quarterback was in immediate discomfort while trying to answer a question about Daniel Jones, but at least Fitzpatrick appreciated the bit.
Tony Gonzalez did not. The Hall of Fame tight end was visibly frustrated and told the chef, "screw you!" He chugged milk, but it did not seem to help.
Sometimes all you need for good television is to rip off Hot Ones. People love watching other people react to extremely hot sauces. If Prime was smart, they'd take this as a sign they should do a weekly segment with Hot Ones, but it would probably mean having to replace Gonzalez.