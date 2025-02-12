Travis Kelce Had Brutally Honest Take About His Super Bowl LIX Failures
Travis Kelce has had a few days to think about what went wrong in the Chiefs' blowout loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX and it looks like he is putting a lot of the blame on himself.
The star tight end didn't have a catch until the second half when the game had gotten away from the two-time defending champs. He finished with just four receptions and 39 yards, but still made some wild Super Bowl history.
On this week's episode of New Heights, Kelce takes himself to task for some shortcomings both on and off the field.
"I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field," Kelce said. "I wasn’t the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys you know, calm, cool and collected. I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that’s been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl. It’s a tough pill to swallow. It’s a hard reality. I love my teammates. I love my coaches. Chiefs kingdom, I’m sorry for how it ended."
Here are his full comments:
The whole episode should be quite a listen.