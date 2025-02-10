Travis Kelce Made Wild Super Bowl History in Chiefs’ Ugly Loss to Eagles
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs had their shot at making NFL history come to a brutal end Sunday night as they failed to finish off a three-peat by getting blown out by Philadelphia Eagles. But the legendary tight end was still able to make some cool individual history in the loss.
Kelce didn't have any catches in the first half, as Patrick Mahomes threw for just 33 yards in the opening two quarters. Kelce was, however, able to catch four balls for 39 yards in the second half. Those catches were significant, as he passed Jerry Rice for the most career receptions in the Super Bowl with 35.
Kelce has played in five Super Bowls, winning three rings.
We don't know if Sunday night was the last game of Kelce's storied career, but if he does return there's a good chance he could add to that historic number since the Chiefs would still be one of the best teams in the AFC.