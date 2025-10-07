You Must Listen to Kevin Harlan’s Call of Trevor Lawrence’s Wild Touchdown
1. I don’t need to sell this lead item to you guys. It’s the great Kevin Harlan, on Westwood One Radio, calling Trevor Lawrence’s game-winning touchdown run last night during which the quarterback fell down and stumbled on his way to the end zone for a 1-yard score against the Chiefs.
Enjoy.
And here’s how things sounded on the local Jaguars radio network.
2. In what was one of the most egregious broadcasting blunders of this NFL season, ESPN never showed a full replay, in real time, of Devin Lloyd’s 99-yard interception return against the Chiefs last night. Just inexcusable.
On the other end of the broadcasting spectrum, Joe Buck's call was outstanding.
3. Here’s one from the “I’ve never seen that before during a baseball game” category. During Monday’s Dodgers-Phillies game, second base umpire Mark Wegner came up with a leg injury AS HE WAS MAKING AN OUT CALL.
This is just speculation, but based on the slo-mo replay, it appeared to be a hamstring issue.
4. Ratings for ESPN’s coverage of the four Wild-Card series drew some impressive numbers.
The 11 games averaged 4.6 million viewers. That was up a whopping 64% from last season.
Game 3 of the Yankees-Red Sox series pulled in 7.4 million viewers. It was ESPN’s most-watched baseball game since 2021.
5. If you’d like to see how NBC’s NBA coverage will look this season (or just hear Roundball Rock), you can check out Peacock tonight. The streaming service is airing the Bulls-Cavaliers preseason matchup at 7 p.m. ET. Noah Eagle and Reggie Miller will have the call.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport talks about the life of an insider and whether the offseason is just as busy as the season, while also describing what his day-to-day schedule is like.
In addition, Rapoport explains where we stand on the NFL going to an 18-game schedule and a full-time international schedule, talks about his feelings regarding ESPN buying the NFL Network and the possibility of being colleagues with Adam Schefter. He also shares the full story of what happened at the NFL combine when another NFL reporter confronted him and got in his face in a Starbucks.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel. .
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Unfortunately, I don’t have the ability to embed TikTok videos here, but this prank was so enjoyable I want to at least provide you with the link. I normally think 99% of TikTok trends/pranks are terrible, but this one, which features a wife/girlfriend, texting her husband/boyfriend to tell him she called a plumber to fix something and then proceeds to send the significant other pictures of the plumber working with his shirt off (which are really AI photos) had me doing real LOLs, so click here to watch.
Be sure to and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on , or . You can also follow Jimmy on and .