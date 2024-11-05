Troy Aikman Sounded Off on Bucs' Questionable Decision After Scoring Game-Tying TD
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to remain unbeaten on Monday night but it wasn't easy for the two-time defending champs as they needed overtime to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-24, at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs, who are now 8-0 and have won 14 straight games overall, had to survive an injury scare to quarterback Patrick Mahomes before scoring the game-winning touchdown on their first drive in overtime.
The Bucs tied up the game with a Baker Mayfield touchdown pass with just under 30 seconds left in the game. Troy Aikman, who was on the call for ESPN, said moments after the game that he thought they should have gone for two points and possibly the win instead of kicking an extra point and hoping for the best in overtime.
"I’m not saying Tampa Bay should look at it and say they're not as good as Kansas City," Aikman said "But when you’re on the road against the defending world champs and you’ve got them on the ropes and you got a chance to win a game on one play, I think you’ve got to do that."
Here are his full comments:
Bucs fans probably wish their team could have that moment back because they were never able to touch the ball in overtime after the Chiefs won the coin toss.
Bucs coach Todd Bowles had this to say about his decision to not go for two:
"We wanted to get to overtime," he said. "With the wet conditions on the field we felt we needed to get to overtime. We had our shots, we lost the game."
The Chiefs are back in action this Sunday when they host the 5-4 Denver Broncos.