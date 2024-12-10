Troy Aikman Had Joe Buck Laughing With Line About Cowboys Cheerleader, Bengals Kicker
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to go into Dallas on Monday night and keep their very slim playoff hopes alive with a 27-20 win over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Joe Burrow (369 yards passing, three touchdowns) and Ja'Marr Chase (14 catches, 177 yards, two touchdowns) led the way for the Bengals, who are now 5-8 on the season.
While Cincinnati's stars had big games, their kicker, Cade York, had a special night that he'll likely never forget as not only was it his first game with the Bengals but his girlfriend, Cowboys cheerleader Zoe Dale, was able to watch him from the sidelines.
Troy Aikman had Joe Buck cracking up with a line he said about the couple after York booted a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter: "I don't know, I just think he might have given her a little wink before he went out there for that one. Second quarter on his sideline."
What a night for the couple.