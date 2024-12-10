SI

Troy Aikman Had Joe Buck Laughing With Line About Cowboys Cheerleader, Bengals Kicker

Andy Nesbitt

Bengals kicker Cade York is dating Cowboys cheerleader Zoe Dale.
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to go into Dallas on Monday night and keep their very slim playoff hopes alive with a 27-20 win over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Joe Burrow (369 yards passing, three touchdowns) and Ja'Marr Chase (14 catches, 177 yards, two touchdowns) led the way for the Bengals, who are now 5-8 on the season.

While Cincinnati's stars had big games, their kicker, Cade York, had a special night that he'll likely never forget as not only was it his first game with the Bengals but his girlfriend, Cowboys cheerleader Zoe Dale, was able to watch him from the sidelines.

Troy Aikman had Joe Buck cracking up with a line he said about the couple after York booted a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter: "I don't know, I just think he might have given her a little wink before he went out there for that one. Second quarter on his sideline."

What a night for the couple.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

