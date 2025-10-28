SI

Troy Aikman Seemed to Take Shot at Patrick Mahomes After Key Penalty Call

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are 5-3 after their win over the Commanders.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are 5-3 after their win over the Commanders. / @ESPN
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs remained red-hot Monday night, beating the Commanders 28-7 to run their record to 5-3. Kansas City has now won three straight games and appear to be back to looking like the team that has dominated the AFC in recent years.

Mahomes threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the win while Travis Kelce led all receivers with six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Midway through the fourth quarter the Commanders were called for a key penalty when defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton was flagged for roughing the passer after he tossed Mahomes to the ground after the whistle.

That led to Troy Aikman, who was on the call for ESPN, taking a bit of a shot at Mahomes, saying:

"It wasn’t a lot but with that said, when it comes to quarterbacks, especially this one, they’re going to protect them," Aikman said.

Here's that play:

Mahomes and the Chiefs are no strangers to getting questionable calls from refs, which has infuriated NFL fans over the years. But that call against Newton was a good one. You can't just toss a quarterback to the ground like that after the whistle has been blown.

The Chiefs led 28-7 at that time and that penalty gave them four more downs. They ended up punting a little later but were able to chew up a lot of clock and all but put the game away.

Mahomes didn't do anything wrong on that play at all. The refs did their job correctly. The only person to blame on this one was Newton, who took out his frustrations at the worst time possible.

Washington is now 3-5 with the loss.

Next up for the Chiefs is a showdown with Josh Allen and the Bills this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET in Buffalo.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Media