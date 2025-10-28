Troy Aikman Seemed to Take Shot at Patrick Mahomes After Key Penalty Call
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs remained red-hot Monday night, beating the Commanders 28-7 to run their record to 5-3. Kansas City has now won three straight games and appear to be back to looking like the team that has dominated the AFC in recent years.
Mahomes threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the win while Travis Kelce led all receivers with six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Midway through the fourth quarter the Commanders were called for a key penalty when defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton was flagged for roughing the passer after he tossed Mahomes to the ground after the whistle.
That led to Troy Aikman, who was on the call for ESPN, taking a bit of a shot at Mahomes, saying:
"It wasn’t a lot but with that said, when it comes to quarterbacks, especially this one, they’re going to protect them," Aikman said.
Here's that play:
Mahomes and the Chiefs are no strangers to getting questionable calls from refs, which has infuriated NFL fans over the years. But that call against Newton was a good one. You can't just toss a quarterback to the ground like that after the whistle has been blown.
The Chiefs led 28-7 at that time and that penalty gave them four more downs. They ended up punting a little later but were able to chew up a lot of clock and all but put the game away.
Mahomes didn't do anything wrong on that play at all. The refs did their job correctly. The only person to blame on this one was Newton, who took out his frustrations at the worst time possible.
Washington is now 3-5 with the loss.
Next up for the Chiefs is a showdown with Josh Allen and the Bills this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET in Buffalo.