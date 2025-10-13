The Seven Worst Missed Calls the Chiefs Benefited From Against the Lions
The Chiefs were able to get a huge bounce-back win at home on Sunday night, beating the Lions 30-17 at Arrowhead.
The biggest storyline coming out of the game was the fight that broke out after the final whistle when Lions safety Brian Branch slapped Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster across the helmet.
The second biggest storyline, however, was the fact that the Chiefs didn't get called for a single penalty in the win. This came a week after they were flagged 13 times in their loss to the Jaguars.
The Chiefs did seem to get away with a lot of things against the Lions that could have been called by the refs but for some reason weren't.
Here are the top seven missed calls that the Chiefs benefited from in their win.
Patrick Mahomes taunts defender after scoring a touchdown
Mahomes was able to sneak his way into the end zone for a score right before halftime. He then celebrated his touchdown by pointing and then flexing at Branch. Those type of moves have often been penalized for taunting this season but somehow Mahomes was able to get away it.
Earlier this season Rams wide receiver Puka Nacau was called for taunting even though he was celebrating a first down by pointing downfield. The refs threw a flag because they felt like he was pointing at a defender. Mahomes's moves were much different from this one but he wasn't flagged for it.
Travis Kelce gets away with holding on a short screen pass
Kelce seemed to hold on to Amik Robertson's shoulder pads for an extended period of time on this play early in the fourth quarter. A flag wasn't thrown and the Chiefs scored a touchdown a few plays later to take a 27-17 lead.
Guard Trey Smith gets away with a hold on a Mahomes scramble
Mahomes was able to pick up five yards on this run early in the first quarter thanks to what looked like an obvious hold by his right guard. No flag was thrown and the Chiefs scored a touchdown on the next play.
Smith-Schuster hits Branch with a blog in the back AND a Chiefs lineman gets away with hands to the face at the end of the play
The Chiefs should've been flagged twice on this play as Smith-Schuster hit Branch from behind and then Kingsley Suamataia was seen getting his hands in the face of a defender at the end of the play.
Suamataia gets away with what looked like an obvious holding call
This screenshot seems like it should have led to an obvious flag:
Chris Jones lines up in neutral zone on a play that the Lions got called for a penalty
The Lions thought they scored a touchdown on this one but their trick play was ruled illegal by the refs. However, it sure seemed like there should have been offsetting calls made because Jones appeared to be lined up in the neutral zone.
Those are all tough calls to overlook and have only added to fans calling out the NFL once again over the Chiefs seeming to get a lot of help from the refs over the years.
That is all not a good look for the league or its refs, especially in such a high-profile game.