Micah Parsons Still Waiting to Hear From Cowboys About Extension
Micah Parsons is finally set to make some money this season, but he wants and deserves more. With one year remaining on his rookie deal the time has come for Parsons to get an extension. He has said he wants to get it done as soon as possible so he can focus on turning the Cowboys around this year.
The only problem is he still hasn't heard from the Dallas Cowboys.
According to the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have not held contract talks with their star pass rusher, but they typically start negotiating with players when the draft combine starts.
While it's great the Cowboys have a certain way of doing things ... they haven't won a Super Bowl since before Parsons was born. When you've got a player that good who wants to sign a deal, it probably wouldn't hurt to get that taken care of a week or two early. Especially when he wants the team to get aggressive in free agency. While it might be more difficult to make the money work, the Cowboys are definitely a more attractive destination when they've got Parsons. Or maybe he might take a paycut if they were going to do something wild like trade for Myles Garrett.
But none of that happens if you don't start talking to the guy. The inaction isn't good for anyone.
The Cowboys took Parsons with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He's racked up 52.5 sacks and made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams in four seasons with the team. There is no reason to drag your feet to pay this man. Unless you're busy listening to his podcast.