Micah Parsons Calls for Cowboys to Be More Aggressive in Free Agency
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is calling for his team to become more aggressive in free agency this offseason. Over the last few years, the Cowboys have been one of the most conservative teams during free agency, rarely signing a splash player to add to the team.
Parsons would like to see that change this year.
“The talent is there. We’ve just got to be aggressive the same way [other teams] did,” Parsons said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I don’t want to sit back and watch other [teams] build and build and us stay the same. Definitely some call to action. I want to see us become aggressive and get some players that will come in and make an impact. I want to see us bring back our own players. That’s just as important. Let’s see what we can do there.”
Though the Cowboys have often drafted well, they have missed out on bettering their team through free agency. Dallas caught flack for not pursuing running back Derrick Henry last offseason, who went on to star for the Baltimore Ravens while the Cowboys featured the sixth-worst rushing attack in the NFL.
The Cowboys also lost out on the NFC East race this year, falling short of teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, two franchises that used free agency along with the draft to significantly bolster their rosters and become the final teams standing in the NFC. The Super Bowl champion Eagles particularly capitalized on free agency, notably adding players like Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones seemed to indicate the team plans to at least re-evaluate their look at free agency during Brian Schottenheimer's introductory press conference in January.
"Certainly we'll do a real deep dive on putting some personnel together whether it be through the draft, free agency," Jones told the media last month. "I know typically that's not been the way we've done this team, but we'll certainly look at it. ... We're going to take a long hard look at how we've looked at free agency. And if we need to change some things there, we will."
The Cowboys will have the opportunity to change that approach and perhaps improve their team next month when free agency opens.