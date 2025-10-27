Mics Caught Aaron Rodgers's Two-Word Message to Jordan Love After Packers Beat Steelers
The Packers took down the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday night, 35-25, in a clash between Green Bay's old and new quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers had the advantage on his old team in the first half but Jordan Love led a second-half surge to earn the win in enemy territory. Rodgers's successor had the statistical advantage, too, with Love throwing for 360 yards to 219 for Rodgers.
It was a fun game and afterwards the two quarterbacks met at midfield to exchange postgame pleasantries. The NFL microphones picked up Rodgers's two-word message of encouragement to Love as he tries to lead the Packers to glory like Rodgers once did: Keep balling.
"Good game, brother," Rodgers said. "Love you, brother. Keep balling."
A nice message from a former Packers QB to the current one.
While the divorce was unpleasant at times it seems everything worked out well enough for Rodgers and Green Bay. Neither party has come close to winning another Super Bowl but Rodgers has gotten to play for organizations that will do everything they can to maximize his final years on the field (whether they did it well is a different conversation).
The Packers, meanwhile, struck gold in the QB mine yet again by drafting Love with Rodgers still on the roster. The 26-year-old signal-caller has a ways to go before he can be mentioned in the same breath as his predecessor but he is clearly talented and capable of leading the Packers to the postseason.
In regards to this season, both quarterbacks have their teams positioned at the top of their respective divisions. The Packers have a better record but the Steelers reside in a weaker division so both seem equally as likely to make a postseason run. Perhaps even a Super Bowl rematch. That would be a blast.
For now, Rodgers's classy parting words to Love puts a bow on the narrative surrounding the two quarterbacks.