Aaron Rodgers Admits Packers Fans Forced Him to Make Unusual Move on ‘SNF’
Things were going well for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in the future Hall of Fame quarterback's first-ever game against the Packers on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh's much-maligned defense showed up for 30 minutes and helped the home side build a 16-7 halftime lead. The Jordan Love, Rodgers's successor in Green Bay, put on a show while ripping off 20 straight points en route to a somewhat comfortable 35-25 victory.
Packers fans, as they are wont to do, were well represented on the road and made their presence known to the point they forced Rodgers into an unusual situation.
"I've head that chant for 18 years," Rodgers said after the game of the persistent "Go Pack, Go" soundtrack. "Packer fans travel really well. First time in a while I had to use silent count for a home game. That's a credit to those Packer fans."
The silent count is typically used exclusively by teams in hostile territory as the home crowds try to make hearing the quarterback more difficult. Only in the rarest circumstances are the hosts forced to go with the move to mitigate crowd noise.
A perfect storm of circumstances on Sunday night led to a somewhat predictable, but nonetheless impressive outlier.