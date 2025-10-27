Jordan Love Made Packers History Aaron Rodgers Never Achieved Right in Front of Him
As quarterback Jordan Love diced up the Steelers’ defense all night long in the Packers’ 35–25 win on Sunday Night Football, all former Green Bay legend Aaron Rodgers could do was watch.
Love was fantastic throughout the game, throwing for 360 yards—the second-most of his career—and three touchdowns on 29-of-37 passing. Rodgers wasn’t too shabby himself in his first career game playing against the Packers, logging 219 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 24 of 36 passes.
Love found himself both in the win column and in the Packers’ record books on Sunday night. Late in the first half, Love flipped a pass to running back Josh Jacobs in the flat for an eight-yard gain. The quarterback went on to complete 20 pass attempts in a row—something that hasn’t been accomplished in a Packers uniform since Brett Favre in 2007.
That’s right, not even the great Rodgers strung together 20 consecutive completed passes while wearing the green and gold for 18 years.
"I thought J-Love played great,” Rodgers said after the game. “He was super efficient. Didn't get sacked. Moved around really well, made some plays outside the pocket. Thought he played outstanding."
The Packers, riding the elite play of their franchise quarterback, improved to 5–1–1 on the year and look, once again, like Super Bowl contenders. Rodgers and the Steelers, who dropped to 4–3, remain in first place in the struggling AFC North even after the loss.