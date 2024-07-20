Astros vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Saturday, July 20
The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are tied atop the AL West, which makes their weekend series all that more important.
The Astros won the first game on Friday night, blanking the Mariners by a score of 3-0. The two teams will play the second game tonight, and it will serve as the final game on Saturday's MLB slate.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on the game, including my prediction.
Astros vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line:
- Astros +1.5 (-196)
- Mariners -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline:
- Astros +114
- Mariners -134
Total:
- 7.0 (Over -110/Under -110)
Astros vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.66 ERA)
- Seattle: George Kirby (7-7, 3.29 ERA)
Astros vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 20
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, Space City Home Network, MLBN
- Astros record: 51-46
- Mariners record: 52-47
Astros vs. Mariners Key Players to Watch
Houston Astros
Jose Altuve: The Astros' second baseman isn't getting the credit he deserves for how well he's played this season. He leads the team in batting average at .305 and he's also the best on the Astros in terms of WAR at +2.9.
Seattle Mariners
George Kirby: If the Mariners want to keep winning games, they better hope their pitchers, like George Kirby, will keep playing at an elite level. Their offense has struggled but they have the best team ERA in the American League at 3.46. It starts with Kirby tonight.
Astros vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet of the night as the Astros as underdogs in Seattle. I broke down why in today's edition of Walk Off Wagers.
"Last night's 3-0 decision in favor of the Houston Astros may be a sign of things to come against the Seattle Mariners. They've managed to continue winning games despite having one of the worst offenses in baseball. They're 27th in OPS at .672 dating back to June 1 while batting just .213, the worst mark in baseball in that time frame.
"Houston, on the other hand, ranks inside the top 10 in both of those stats.
"I'm surprised we're able to get the Astros at plus-money in this spot with Framber Valdez (3.66 ERA) on the mound."
