Red Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Saturday, July 20
The Los Angeles Dodgers got the better of the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, beating them by a final score of 4-1.
They'll try to keep their momentum going tonight when the two teams face-off against each in the second game of a three-game series. The Dodgers were in a bit of a slump before the All-Star break, so getting hot to close out the month would go a long way.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's interleague matchup and then I'll give you my best bet.
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Red Sox +1.5 (-178)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline:
- Red Sox +118
- Dodgers -138
Total:
- 9.0 (Over -112/Under -108)
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Brayan Bello (10-2, 5.32 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 6.30 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 20
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Red Sox record: 53-43
- Dodgers record: 57-41
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers: The Red Sox third baseman has been the MVP of this offense, leading the team in batting average, home runs, RBIs, and one base percentage. He has a chance to have a big night tonight against Wrobleski, who's making his third career start.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: The National League MVP favorite, Shohei Ohtani, continues to be an unbelievable player to watch. Not only is he leading the team in home runs with 29, but he has an eye-popping .316 batting average. He can change a game anytime he steps up to the plate.
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
My favorite total bet of the day is in this interleague showdown. I broke down the bet in today's edition of Walk Off Wagers:
"We're going to sit back and root for runs in tonight's interleague showdown between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. They have two of the best offenses in baseball of late, ranking fourth and sixth in OPS since June 1.
"Both offenses should be able to have big days against their opposing pitchers. Brayan Bello and his 5.32 ERA gets the start for the Red Sox while Justin Wrobleski gets the start for the Dodgers. He'll be making his third start of his career. His first two didn't go his way, allowing four earned runs to the Brewers and three earned runs to the Tigers.
"It's a high total at nine, but I still think we'll see runs start to stack up in a hurry in tonight's game."
Pick: OVER 9 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!