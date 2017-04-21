Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is headed for the disabled list after injuring himself while dirtbiking on the team’s off day, the team announced.

The lefthander sustained bruised ribs and a grade one or two left shoulder AC sprain. He is out of the hospital and set to be re-evaluated next week.

Fox Sports’s Ken Rosenthal reports Bumgarner is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Bumgarner, 27 years old and perennially one of the top pitchers in baseball, is 0–3 this season despite a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched.

The Giants are 6–10 and in last place in the NL West.