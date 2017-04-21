Giants’ Madison Bumgarner placed on DL with injuries from dirtbike accident
Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is headed for the disabled list after injuring himself while dirtbiking on the team’s off day, the team announced.
The lefthander sustained bruised ribs and a grade one or two left shoulder AC sprain. He is out of the hospital and set to be re-evaluated next week.
Fox Sports’s Ken Rosenthal reports Bumgarner is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.
Bumgarner, 27 years old and perennially one of the top pitchers in baseball, is 0–3 this season despite a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched.
The Giants are 6–10 and in last place in the NL West.