Cubs fan dies after falling over Wrigley Field railing

A Cubs fan has died after he fell over a railing following Tuesday night’s Cubs game, the team confirmed.

Richard E. Garrity, 42 of Wheaton, Ill., fell as he was leaving the stadium, about 40 minutes after the game ended. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died Wednesday afternoon.

“Following yesterday’s game, a male fan was injured after a fall as he was exiting the ballpark,” the Cubs said in a statement Wednesday night. “Paramedics responded immediately and transported him to a local hospital. We have since learned he passed away today though we have no further information. The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time.”

Garrity, who had attended the game as part of a work outing, is survived by his wife, 9-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.