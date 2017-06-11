The Atlanta Braves feature one of the best promotions in between innings where The Freeze, a masked sprinter in an all-white speed suit, races a fan around the warning track. One fan went viral on Friday night after they face-planted when the Freeze overtook them in the closing stages of the race.

The Freeze has been identified as Nigel Talton, according to Steve Gelbs of SNY. Talton is no stranger to speed as he was a sprinter at NAIA school Shorter and then at Kennesaw State University.

Here are some more facts about The Freeze:

Age: 26

Track personal bests: 6.77 seconds for 60 meters, 10.47 seconds for 100 meters and 21.98 seconds for 200 meters. He last raced on the track in April, where he ran 10.99 at Berry Field Day in Mount Berry, Georgia.

High School: Talton was not only a sprinter at Peach County High School, he also played football.

Accolades: Talton competed in the 60 meter dash at the 2013 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships and finished eighth.