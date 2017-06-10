MLB

Watch: Braves fan celebrates prematurely in a race, pays the ultimate price

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Atlanta Braves' "Beat the Freeze" promotion needs to make its way to stadiums across the country.

Just before the seventh inning of Friday night's game against the Mets, one lucky fan has the chance to race "The Freeze", which is someone in an all-white costume. The fan is given about a 200-foot head start before The Freeze takes off.

Friday night's fan was gallivanting on the warning track before The Freeze, who honestly could be Usain Bolt in the costume, caught up and won the race.

Watch the race below:

This is another example of why you should always run hard through the finish line.

