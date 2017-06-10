The Atlanta Braves' "Beat the Freeze" promotion needs to make its way to stadiums across the country.

Just before the seventh inning of Friday night's game against the Mets, one lucky fan has the chance to race "The Freeze", which is someone in an all-white costume. The fan is given about a 200-foot head start before The Freeze takes off.

Friday night's fan was gallivanting on the warning track before The Freeze, who honestly could be Usain Bolt in the costume, caught up and won the race.

Watch the race below:

this is the funniest thing that will happen at a sporting event this year pic.twitter.com/f6Yq9lErin — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) June 10, 2017

This is another example of why you should always run hard through the finish line.