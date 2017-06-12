MLB

Twins pick Royce Lewis No. 1 in MLB draft, Reds select SI cover star Hunter Greene No. 2

0:59 | MLB
Who is Hunter Greene?
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

The Minnesota Twins selected shortstop Royce Lewis with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 MLB draft. 

Lewis, a righthander from Aliso Viejo, Calif., can also play outfielder. He hit .388 and stole 25 bases last season for Jserra Catholic High School. 

The Reds selected Sports Illustrated cover star Hunter Greene with the No. 2 pick in the draft. Greene, who SI declared "the star baseball needs," is a stellar hitter and pitcher. Sports Illustrated writer Lee Jenkins profiled the 17-year-old for an April issue of the magazine. 

Greene, a righthanded pitcher, starred at Notre Dame High School in California. 

Follow along with SI.com's live draft tracker

