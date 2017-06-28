Cubs make second White House visit to celebrate 2016 championship
The Chicago Cubs visited President Trump at the White House on Wednesday, making their second trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since winning the 2016 World Series.
The Cubs already visited President Barack Obama back in January, but decided to make another stop at the White House to see President Trump while in town to play the Washington Nationals.
Check out some sights and sounds from the event below.
Photo: Chicago #Cubs meet President Trump in Oval Office: https://t.co/08a08ShA4t pic.twitter.com/4QisxSqrto— CubsHQ.com (@ChicagoCubsHQ) June 28, 2017
.@POTUS welcomes 2016 #WorldSeries @Cubs to @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/gn3DJrrEkJ— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 28, 2017
President Trump hosts the Cubs, talks Nationals, MLB playoffs and makes fun of Chuck Schumer. All in a minute's time. pic.twitter.com/VFWESx82wa— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 28, 2017
"We're gonna run into these guys in the playoffs, and...you'll see them crumble," Cubs exec promises Trump. "Probably will," he agrees. https://t.co/TOiXwKIXTW— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 28, 2017
MOMENTS AGO: World Series Champion Chicago @Cubs visit the White House. pic.twitter.com/q1YoamX0Vm— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2017
President Trump also took some time to talk politics during the visit.
Trumps predicts the Cubs are going to turn it around... and also teases a "big surprise" coming on healthcare https://t.co/pjMuHP9rhu pic.twitter.com/IBR6Nhmgbf— Louis Nelson (@louisjnelson) June 28, 2017
There was also a surprise guest: Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.
"Where's Dan Gilbert?" Trump asks in Roosevelt Room in meet-and-greet with the Cubs.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 28, 2017
Owner of Cleveland Cavaliers here at White House, too. pic.twitter.com/y3AtXUB1h9
"So ask him: How's he's doing with LeBron," Trump asks Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 28, 2017
Says Gilbert is a "great friend" and supporter. pic.twitter.com/N6Wqtiay3A
Why Gilbert showed up to the White House to celebrate the Cubs is a bit of a mystery, but maybe he felt some connection to the Cubs, who also overcame a 3–1 deficit to win a title.