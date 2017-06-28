MLB

Cubs make second White House visit to celebrate 2016 championship

The Chicago Cubs visited President Trump at the White House on Wednesday, making their second trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since winning the 2016 World Series. 

The Cubs already visited President Barack Obama back in January, but decided to make another stop at the White House to see President Trump while in town to play the Washington Nationals.

Check out some sights and sounds from the event below. 

President Trump also took some time to talk politics during the visit.

There was also a surprise guest: Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. 

Why Gilbert showed up to the White House to celebrate the Cubs is a bit of a mystery, but maybe he felt some connection to the Cubs, who also overcame a 3–1 deficit to win a title.

