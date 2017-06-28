The Chicago Cubs designated Miguel Montero for assignment Wednesday after the catcher blasted pitcher Jake Arrieta following Tuesday's game against the Nationals, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports.

Montero criticized his starting pitcher on Tuesday after the Nationals stole seven bases in a 6–1 victory over the Cubs.

"It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me," Montero said following the Cubs 6-1 loss in Washington. "And when you really look at it, the pitchers doesn't give me any time. So it's just like, 'Yeah ok, Miggy can't throw anybody out.' Yeah, but my pitchers don't hold anybody on."

Montero, who is credited with allowing 31 steals in 31 attempts this season, said the Nationals could tell Arrieta was slow to the plate and that was the main reason they matched a club record with seven steals. All of Washington's steals came in the first four innings, with Trea Turner alone stealing four bases.

On Wednesday, Cubs star Anthony Rizzo came to Arrieta's defense.

"When you point fingers, you're a selfish player," Rizzo said on ESPN 1000 Wednesday. "We have another catcher that throws everyone out."

At 39–38, the defending World Series champions have not been dominating the way they were last season, and while they look up at the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings, clubhouse tension is one of the last issues they need to deal with.