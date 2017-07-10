MLB players react to Aaron Judge’s prolific Home Run Derby
How impressive was Aaron Judge’s performance in the Home Run Derby? Even his fellow players were in awe.
Judge cruised to victory on Monday night, becoming the first rookie to ever win the event. Aside from a first-round win over Justin Bour in which he needed to hit 23 homers, Judge looked effortless on his way to hoisting the trophy. Even the four dingers he hit over 500 feet looked like a breeze. His performance left others around MLB shaking their heads.
His central power is nothin I've ever seen ... those balls r from the driving range #PV1X— Mr.Lawrie (@blawrie13) July 11, 2017
Also congrats @TheJudge44 you hit balls really far— CodyBellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) July 11, 2017
@TheJudge44 not human🤦🏽♂️ respect🙌🔥💪— Fernando Tatis Jr. (@tatis_jr) July 11, 2017
They should make @TheJudge44 hit left handed this next round he's a beast!!! #easymoney #beast— G.K. YOUNG (@gk_ccu37) July 11, 2017
this is child's play for aaron— Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) July 11, 2017
Check that bat— Tom Koehler (@TKREFRESH22) July 11, 2017
Incredible performance is right... WOW! Congrats @TheJudge44 https://t.co/1jOyVjNFS8— Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) July 11, 2017
Congrats to the homie A Judge— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) July 11, 2017
513 feet? No biggie. I took a ball I hit, put it in my car, and drove it to the bank one town over. 600 feet. Take that @TheJudge44!— Doug Glanville (@dougglanville) July 11, 2017
Crazy pumped for @TheJudge44 congrats big guy 💪🏼 #ALLRISE— Tyler Wade (@_tylerwade) July 11, 2017
You are the man. 💪🏻⚾️!! @TheJudge44 congratulations bro. 🐐🐐 #Goat #Yankees pic.twitter.com/pQeaOjXtFo— Luis Cessa (@LuisCessaMx) July 11, 2017
What a year so far, @TheJudge44!! Looking forward to the second half...congrats! #HRDerby— Paul O'Neill (@PaulONeillYES) July 11, 2017
Zeus came down from Mount Olympus to partipate in HR Derby. #Judge— David Cone (@dcone36) July 11, 2017
🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/d7j0xDlaRR— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 11, 2017
How many homers will Judge hit in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night?