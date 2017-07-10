MLB

MLB players react to Aaron Judge’s prolific Home Run Derby

Aaron Judge wins 2017 Home Run Derby and makes it look easy
How impressive was Aaron Judge’s performance in the Home Run Derby? Even his fellow players were in awe. 

Judge cruised to victory on Monday night, becoming the first rookie to ever win the event. Aside from a first-round win over Justin Bour in which he needed to hit 23 homers, Judge looked effortless on his way to hoisting the trophy. Even the four dingers he hit over 500 feet looked like a breeze. His performance left others around MLB shaking their heads. 

How many homers will Judge hit in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night? 

