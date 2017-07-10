MLB players react to Aaron Judge’s prolific Home Run Derby

Aaron Judge wins 2017 Home Run Derby and makes it look easy

How impressive was Aaron Judge’s performance in the Home Run Derby? Even his fellow players were in awe.

Judge cruised to victory on Monday night, becoming the first rookie to ever win the event. Aside from a first-round win over Justin Bour in which he needed to hit 23 homers, Judge looked effortless on his way to hoisting the trophy. Even the four dingers he hit over 500 feet looked like a breeze. His performance left others around MLB shaking their heads.

His central power is nothin I've ever seen ... those balls r from the driving range #PV1X — Mr.Lawrie (@blawrie13) July 11, 2017

Also congrats @TheJudge44 you hit balls really far — CodyBellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) July 11, 2017

They should make @TheJudge44 hit left handed this next round he's a beast!!! #easymoney #beast — G.K. YOUNG (@gk_ccu37) July 11, 2017

this is child's play for aaron — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) July 11, 2017

Check that bat — Tom Koehler (@TKREFRESH22) July 11, 2017

Congrats to the homie A Judge — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) July 11, 2017

513 feet? No biggie. I took a ball I hit, put it in my car, and drove it to the bank one town over. 600 feet. Take that @TheJudge44! — Doug Glanville (@dougglanville) July 11, 2017

Crazy pumped for @TheJudge44 congrats big guy 💪🏼 #ALLRISE — Tyler Wade (@_tylerwade) July 11, 2017

What a year so far, @TheJudge44!! Looking forward to the second half...congrats! #HRDerby — Paul O'Neill (@PaulONeillYES) July 11, 2017

Zeus came down from Mount Olympus to partipate in HR Derby. #Judge — David Cone (@dcone36) July 11, 2017

How many homers will Judge hit in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night?