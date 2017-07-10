MLB

Report: Group including Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan nearing deal to buy Marlins

1:31 | More Sports
The Most Expensive Stadiums Built in the U.S.
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

A group headlined by Derek Jeter is nearing a deal to buy the Miami Marlins for $1.2 billion, according to a report from the New York Post

Jeter has long been rumored to be buying the franchise from Jeffrey Loria but has had trouble pooling together the funds required. An initial bid was led by Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush but Bush pulled out of the project in late May, one month after reports had his and Jeter’s group nearing a sale agreement.

The Post reported last week that another potential investor, Chicago billionaire Richard Chaifetz, backed out because Jeter had sought outsized influence over the franchise while investing a comparatively paltry amount of money. Chaifetz contribution was reportedly set to be several hundred million dollars. Bruce Sherman, a Florida-based billionaire who was already part of the investment group, increased his share when Chaifetz bailed, the Post reports, but the Jeter group still needed to attract additional investors. 

Michael Jordan—yes, that Michael Jordan—is also said to be among the group, though the Post reports Jordan is “kicking in very little cash.”

Loria reportedly wants $1.3 billion for the team—the amount the Jeter-Bush group bid in April—but none of the three groups reported to be bidding have matched that figure. Jorge Mas, a billionaire from Miami, bid $1.17 billion, the Post reports. A third group, led by Mitt Romney’s son Tagg and Tom Glavine, appears out of the running. Loria will choose from the three bids and the winning group will have to have its bid approved by MLB. 

Jeter has long expressed an interest in owning an MLB team. He now lives in Tampa. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters