Astros lose Carlos Correa for six to eight weeks with torn thumb ligament

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a torn ligament in his left thumb and is expected to miss six to eight weeks of action, the team announced.

Correa left Monday night’s game against the Braves in the fourth inning after hurting his thumb on a swing. He had previously jammed the thumb on a catcher’s shin guard while sliding into home two weeks ago.

While Correa’s injury poses a problem for the Astros, they are well suited to replace him. Third baseman Alex Bregman played shortstop in college and the minors before moving to third due to Correa’s presence. Utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, who is having the best offensive season of his career, also has significant experience at short, or could play third if Bregman moves to shortstop.

Carlos Correa will have surgery on his thumb, he says in this video.

"It's obviously disappointing," Correa said. pic.twitter.com/47bQ9H5c7Q — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 18, 2017

In a corresponding move, the Astros recalled infielder Colin Moran from Triple A Fresno.

Fortunately for the Astros, Correa’s absence shouldn’t threaten their playoff chances. At 62–31 they’re running away with the American League West, 15 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Mariners.