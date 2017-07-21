MLB

Yoenis Cespedes Says He Wants to Finish His Career With Oakland A's

Yoenis Céspedes told the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday that he wants to end his career with the Oakland Athletics.

"I wish that happens," Céspedes said to the San Francisco Chronicle. "I don't know if that's possible or not, but that's my goal."

Céspedes, 31, started his MLB career in Oakland in 2012. During the 2014 season, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox, and in December of 2014, he was shipped to the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers then sent him to the New York Mets in 2015. The Mets have Céspedes​ locked up through 2020.

The two-time All-Star explained to the San Francisco Chronicle that part of his motivation to get back to Oakland was his relationship with manager Bob Melvin.

"I tell my guys here all the time that he's the best manager for me so far," Céspedes​ said the San Francisco Chronicle. "I don't think there's a better manager than Melvin."

The leftfielder has been dealing with injuries this season, but was hitting .271 with nine home runs in 48 games going into Friday. During his time in Oakland, he batted .262 with 66 home runs and 229 RBIs in 365 games.

