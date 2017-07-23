MLB

Jose Altuve Is Shining as the Engine That Powers the AL's Best Team

1:13 | MLB
Dodgers: Is this the year for a World Series run?

Quickly

  • Aaron Judge may have the flash and the power, but the Astros' Jose Altuve is putting on his own show night in and night out, and just may be the most pure hitter in baseball.
Jeremy Fuchs
an hour ago

Jose Altuve continued his 15-game hitting streak Sunday, with a third-inning solo shot in the Astros’ 9–7 loss against the Orioles.

Altuve finished the afternoon going 4-for-5, a triple away from the cycle. He’s now batting .358, tops in the American League, and has a 5.3 WAR, second only to Aaron Judge (5.4). He’s the best player on the best team in the AL.

Altuve and Judge are the AL’s two breakout stars. Judge has the power, the size, the bombs. Altuve has the speed and bat control. One’s the tallest. One’s the shortest.

MLB
The Cubs' Recent Surge Has Them Back in the Thick of a Tight NL Central Race

But Altuve’s story makes his phenomenal MLB success even more unbelievable​. He was cut by the Astros after a tryout—they told him he was too small. He showed up the next day anyway, and signed for $15,000 as a 16-year-old Venezuelan. He batted .343 as a 17-year-old in the Venezuelan summer league and took off from there. In 11 professional seasons across seven levels, Altuve has only hit under .300 five times, and only two times were those numbers set across more than 100 games. He’s had 200 hits in each of the last three seasons, and will do so again this year.

Altuve has added power to his game (24 home runs last year, and with 15 currently he will most likely get to 20 this year) and is a consistent base stealer. He’s certainly not as flashy as Judge (Altuve’s average exit velocity? 86.20, below the MLB average. Judge's? 96.80), but there’s also no denying this: if the Yankees were to lose Aaron Judge, there would be a gigantic hole in their offense. The Astros lost Carlos Correa and went on to score seven or more runs in three of the next five games.

The Astros are the class of the AL, 10 games ahead of the next best team, the Red Sox. They lose a star player in Correa and don’t seem to skip a beat. They could make a move for a pitcher like Sonny Gray, although they don’t seem to really need it. Meanwhile, for all of Judge’s heroics, the Yankees are in a wild-card fight, and need at least two starting pitchers and a new first baseman. Judge has been great, but Altuve is the engine.

MLB
Yu Darvish's Sharp Outing Leaves the Rangers a Complex Deadline Decision

He also might be the best pure hitter in baseball. Jeff Luhnow, the Astros’ general manger, told SI in 2014 that even though strikes are called a bit higher on Altuve, “it doesn’t matter because he’s got such good bat-to-ball skills that as long as the ball is anywhere near the strike zone, he’s going to be able to put it in play.”

SI famously said, back in 2014, that the Astros were going to win the 2017 World Series. (Not to toot our horn, but we also said in 2011 that the Royals were the team of the future.) Houston will have a hard time against the Dodgers. Any team would. But assuming a healthy Correa, it would be one great series. Imagine: Bellinger and Correa, Altuve and Seager, Kershaw and Keuchel. It may not be New York-L.A., but it’s pretty good on its own.

Other Notables in Baseball:

Corey Kluber struck out a season high 14 in an 8–4 win over Toronto; Scooter Gennett hit his 17th(!) homer; and Daniel Gossett literally picked a bullet out of midair:

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters