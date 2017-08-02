Rockies' closer Greg Holland is day-to-day after cutting his finger in a "kitchen accident," Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Holland is leading the MLB with 33 saves and has a 1.64 ERA. The three-time All-Star missed all of last season with after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late 2015.

The Rockies are currently tied with the Diamondbacks for the NL Wildcard and are 14 games behind the Dodgers for the NL West lead.

Holland, 31, is in his first season with the Rockies on a one-year deal after starting his career with the Kansas City Royals in 2010.