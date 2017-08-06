MLB

Former Phillies Catcher Darren Daulton Passes Away At 55

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Darren Daulton passed away Sunday after a four-year battle with brain cancer, the team announced.

In 2013, he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

"All of us at the Phillies are saddened to hear of Darren's passing. From the day that we drafted him until today, he constantly earned our respect and admiration as both a player and person," Phillies chairman David Montgomery said in a statement. "Darren was the face of our franchise in the early 1990's. Jim Fregosi asked so much of him as catcher, clean-up hitter and team leader. He responded to all three challenges. One of my toughest decisions as team president was to approve his trade to the Marlins in July of 1997. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Amanda, his parents, his brother and his four children. Dutch was truly "one of a kind" and we will dearly miss him."

Daulton, 55, played 14 seasons in MLB, spending most of that time in Philadelphia. The three-time All-Star helped the Phillies make the 1993 World Series. In his final season, he was traded to the Marlins, and won the 1997 World Series. He was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2010.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters