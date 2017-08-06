Former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Darren Daulton passed away Sunday after a four-year battle with brain cancer, the team announced.

In 2013, he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

"All of us at the Phillies are saddened to hear of Darren's passing. From the day that we drafted him until today, he constantly earned our respect and admiration as both a player and person," Phillies chairman David Montgomery said in a statement. "Darren was the face of our franchise in the early 1990's. Jim Fregosi asked so much of him as catcher, clean-up hitter and team leader. He responded to all three challenges. One of my toughest decisions as team president was to approve his trade to the Marlins in July of 1997. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Amanda, his parents, his brother and his four children. Dutch was truly "one of a kind" and we will dearly miss him."

Daulton, 55, played 14 seasons in MLB, spending most of that time in Philadelphia. The three-time All-Star helped the Phillies make the 1993 World Series. In his final season, he was traded to the Marlins, and won the 1997 World Series. He was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2010.