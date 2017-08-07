MLB

Mike Trout Becomes Second Youngest Among Active Players to Reach 1,000 Hits

Mike Trout picked up his 1,000th career hit Monday with a double in the fourth inning against Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy.

The six-time All-Star is the second youngest among active player to reach the feat, trailing only Miguel Cabrera. Trout, who turned 26 Monday, had 82 hits in 67 games on the season going into the contest.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, only six players who debuted in the last 50 years reached 1,000 hits at a younger age.

Trout debuted in 2011 and got his first career hit hit off Michael Pineda in a game against the Mariners. In 2014 he became the quickest to 500 hits in Angels' history, needing 423 games to get there compared to Garret Anderson, the team's all-time hits leader, who needed 428.

Trout needed just 879 games to reach 1,000 hits. His .343 average, .463 OBP and .703 slugging percentage this season are all on track to be career bests, although he has missed 45 of the Angels' 112 games prior to Monday.

