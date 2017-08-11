Report: Ryan Tannehill to Have Season-Ending ACL Surgery

0:46 | NFL
Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Ryan Tannehill has opted for season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, according to the Miami Hearld's Armando Salguero. 

Tannehill left the Dolphins' practice on Thursday after his knee appeared to buckle in a non-contact situation. Miami then convinced Jay Cutler to postpone his broadcasting career to join the team on a one-year deal that will could pay him up to $13 million. 

NFL
Jay Cutler Is Miami’s Present, and the Future Just Got Interesting

The decision to opt for surgery came after Tannehill discussed his options with head coach Adam Gase on Friday.

Tannehill, 29, threw for 2,995 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season in leading the Dolphins to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth. It's an extremely unfortunate turn of events for Tannehill, who many in the Dolphins organization believed was poised for a big season. He will enter the 2018 season at 30 years old and has no guaranteed money left on his contract. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters