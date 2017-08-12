MLB

Torrential Rain Completely Ruined D.C. Sports on Saturday

0:39 | MLB
Report: Jeffrey Loria to Sell Marlins to Derek Jeter, Bruce Sherman Group
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

It rained in Washington D.C. on Saturday. It rained a lot. And as tends to happen when nature takes charge, the sports world suffered.

The Nationals, well, they did not play right away. It was the second day in a row this happened. Here is why. 

Here is also why. The game is set to start at 10 p.m., but that may be generous. That’s a three-hour delay if you’re scoring at home. They’ll also play a doubleheader on Sunday, which is unfortunate for the players.

It’s really not great.

The D.C. United game was also cancelled. And it rained so much that it leaked inside the Washington Mystics’ arena. Yes, a basketball rain delay.

These are indeed dark times in our nation’s capitol.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters