Torrential Rain Completely Ruined D.C. Sports on Saturday

It rained in Washington D.C. on Saturday. It rained a lot. And as tends to happen when nature takes charge, the sports world suffered.

The Nationals, well, they did not play right away. It was the second day in a row this happened. Here is why.

Here is also why. The game is set to start at 10 p.m., but that may be generous. That’s a three-hour delay if you’re scoring at home. They’ll also play a doubleheader on Sunday, which is unfortunate for the players.

It’s really not great.

Hard to tell, but this is the tunnel leading out to RFK Stadium completely flooded. #DCvRSL pic.twitter.com/gnTvbewYGP — Jarred Belman (@JarredBelman) August 13, 2017

The D.C. United game was also cancelled. And it rained so much that it leaked inside the Washington Mystics’ arena. Yes, a basketball rain delay.

mystics and fever dance battling during the rain delay 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zMJAJXRme5 — We're On Live (@wereonlive) August 13, 2017

These are indeed dark times in our nation’s capitol.