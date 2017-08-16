It's now more expensive to be a Cubs fan since they won the World Series last year

John Lackey got his first career steal Wednesday.

John Lackey with his first career steal at 38 years young. pic.twitter.com/Oomdgl7dsQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 17, 2017

The 38-year-old pitcher hasn't had too many chances to swipe a bag since he's spent the bulk of his career in the AL. Lackey, who debuted in 2002, never reached base in a game until 2009.

On the mound this year, Lackey has gone 10-9 with a 4.82 ERA entering Wednesday.