MLB

Braves Say They DFA’d Micah Johnson, He Finds Out on Twitter, Team Walks It Back

0:40 | MLB
Japanese Baseball Game Cut Short By Flock of Birds
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Micah Johnson’s Friday got off to a bad start.

As MLB rosters expand to 40 men, teams are making moves to bring up young talent for the final weeks of the season. The Braves added six players to the active roster and announced Johnson, a 26-year-old utilityman with four pinch hitting appearances this season, had been designated for assignment. 

A tweet announcing the move went out on MLB’s official roster move-tracking account. Nobody told Johnson, though. 

That’s a bad way to find out you’re headed back to the minors but it would be the first time something like that happened with the Braves. Remember when Fredi Gonzalez learned he’d been fired as manager through an email from an airline

Luckily for Johnson, it wasn’t true. The team had considered making the move but then realized it didn’t have to. 

The good news for Johnson is that he’s safe for now. But once the Braves need to clear a spot on the 40-man, it looks like he’ll be the first to go. At least he still has one of the best Twitter accounts in baseball.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters