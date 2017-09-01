Micah Johnson’s Friday got off to a bad start.

As MLB rosters expand to 40 men, teams are making moves to bring up young talent for the final weeks of the season. The Braves added six players to the active roster and announced Johnson, a 26-year-old utilityman with four pinch hitting appearances this season, had been designated for assignment.

A tweet announcing the move went out on MLB’s official roster move-tracking account. Nobody told Johnson, though.

Welp this was news to me considering this tweet is how I just found out... https://t.co/eS8eDpz4oL — Micah Johnson (@Micah_Johnson3) September 1, 2017

That’s a bad way to find out you’re headed back to the minors but it would be the first time something like that happened with the Braves. Remember when Fredi Gonzalez learned he’d been fired as manager through an email from an airline?

Luckily for Johnson, it wasn’t true. The team had considered making the move but then realized it didn’t have to.

The Braves now say Micah Johnson was not DFA'd. They had talked about it, but didn't need to because they have a spot on their 40-man — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) September 1, 2017

The good news for Johnson is that he’s safe for now. But once the Braves need to clear a spot on the 40-man, it looks like he’ll be the first to go. At least he still has one of the best Twitter accounts in baseball.