The last time we checked in with Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook, he was accidentally swatting a ball over the wall to gift the Indians a home run.

That was yesterday.

In that case, since the ball bounced on top of the wall, it may have been ruled a home run on replay even if he didn't knock it over. But it was still hilarious and emblematic of the Tigers' debacle of a season.

Monday, Mahtook again found himself on the wrong side of an episode involving the outfield wall. But this time he was the hitter.

Mahtook blasted what looked like a home run to leftfield, only for Royals outfielder Alex Gordon to make an impressive, leaping grab to rob Mahtook at the wall. Mahtook's reaction is truly the look of a man who can't figure out what he's done to earn the wrath of the Baseball Gods.

I mean, just look at the poor guy.

With the Tigers 23.0 games behind the first-place Indians in the AL Central, let's hope Mahtook is strategically saving his good karma for next season.