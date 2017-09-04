What did Mikie Mahtook do to Upset the Baseball Gods?
The last time we checked in with Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook, he was accidentally swatting a ball over the wall to gift the Indians a home run.
That was yesterday.
In that case, since the ball bounced on top of the wall, it may have been ruled a home run on replay even if he didn't knock it over. But it was still hilarious and emblematic of the Tigers' debacle of a season.
Monday, Mahtook again found himself on the wrong side of an episode involving the outfield wall. But this time he was the hitter.
Mahtook blasted what looked like a home run to leftfield, only for Royals outfielder Alex Gordon to make an impressive, leaping grab to rob Mahtook at the wall. Mahtook's reaction is truly the look of a man who can't figure out what he's done to earn the wrath of the Baseball Gods.
MLB Hangtime. pic.twitter.com/TnlXrAxWPa— MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2017
I mean, just look at the poor guy.
September 4, 2017
With the Tigers 23.0 games behind the first-place Indians in the AL Central, let's hope Mahtook is strategically saving his good karma for next season.