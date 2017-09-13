Todd Frazier Loves Thumbs Down Guy as Much as the Rest of Us
The undisputed star of the Yankees-Rays series at Citi Field has been Thumbs Down Guy: the George R.R. Martin-looking dude who expressed his disdain for a Todd Frazier home run on Monday night with a stoic but emphatic gesture.
the lone Rays fan in attendance is heated pic.twitter.com/V0SyIubvc8— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) September 12, 2017
Frazier must have been browsing Twitter after the game because check out the celebration he had after an RBI single on Wednesday afternoon.
I hope this become Frazier’s signature celebration, like Edwin Encarnacion’s parrot walk.