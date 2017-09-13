MLB

Todd Frazier Loves Thumbs Down Guy as Much as the Rest of Us

2:42 | MLB
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The undisputed star of the Yankees-Rays series at Citi Field has been Thumbs Down Guy: the George R.R. Martin-looking dude who expressed his disdain for a Todd Frazier home run on Monday night with a stoic but emphatic gesture.

Frazier must have been browsing Twitter after the game because check out the celebration he had after an RBI single on Wednesday afternoon. 

I hope this become Frazier’s signature celebration, like Edwin Encarnacion’s parrot walk

