The undisputed star of the Yankees-Rays series at Citi Field has been Thumbs Down Guy: the George R.R. Martin-looking dude who expressed his disdain for a Todd Frazier home run on Monday night with a stoic but emphatic gesture.

the lone Rays fan in attendance is heated pic.twitter.com/V0SyIubvc8 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) September 12, 2017

Frazier must have been browsing Twitter after the game because check out the celebration he had after an RBI single on Wednesday afternoon.

I hope this become Frazier’s signature celebration, like Edwin Encarnacion’s parrot walk.