MLB

21-Year-Old Orioles Prospect Miguel Gonzalez Dies After Car Accident in Dominican Republic

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Miguel Gonzalez, a pitcher in the Orioles’ minor league system, has died following a car crash in the Dominican Republic, the team announced Monday. He was 21. 

Gonzalez is not related to the former Orioles pitcher of the same name who has played for the White Sox and Rangers this season. 

Gonzalez was injured in a car accident on Saturday night and died Monday. The team will hold a moment of silence before Monday night’s game against the Red Sox in his memory. 

The Orioles signed Gonzalez as an amateur free agent in 2014 and gave him a $400,000 signing bonus. Baseball America wrote at the time that the then-18-year-old had a fastball in the mid-90s. He spent the last three seasons pitching in the Dominican summer league, where he made 38 appearances with a 7.65 ERA. 

