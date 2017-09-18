MLB

Video: Phillies Pitcher Makes the Out with His Jersey (But It Shouldn’t Have Counted)

0:58 | MLB
Could Dodgers' Remarkable Losing Streak Actually Help Team Entering Postseason?
Dan Gartland
37 minutes ago

Is it a full moon tonight, because all sorts of weird stuff is happening in sports. Matt Prater’s indescribably fortunate bounce on a field goal was strange, but this is even more incredible. 

Phillies pitcher Nick Pivetta somehow managed to have a comebacker slip between the buttons on his shirt, which the umpire called a catch. 

But that shouldn’t have been an out! Here’s the relevant portion of MLB Rule 5.09(a):

A catch is the act of a fielder in getting secure possession in his hand or glove of a ball in flight and firmly holding it; providing he does not use his cap, protector, pocket or any other part of his uniform in getting possession

That’s clearly a missed call by home plate umpire Brian O’Nora, but it made for a cooler video. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters