MLB

Report: Former All-Star Raul Mondesi Sentenced To Eight Years in Prison for Corruption

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Former All-Star Raul Mondesi was sentenced to eight years in prison and fined 60 million pesos for corruption that happened while he served as the mayor of his hometown in the Dominican Republic, Hector Gomez of Deportizo Z 101 reports.

Mondesi spent 13 years in MLB before becoming the mayor of San Cristobal in 2010. He served a six-year term as mayor, but he after his first year, he switched party affiliations, according to multiple reports. After running as a member of the Dominican Liberation Party, he switched to the Dominican Revolutionary Party.

During his time in MLB, Mondesi won the 1994 Rookie of the Year, two Gold Gloves and had an All-Star appearance in 1995. He played for the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Yankees, Diamondbacks, Pirates, Angels and Braves throughout his career and he hit 271 home runs while batting .273.

Mondesi's son, Raul Mondesi currently plays for the Kansas City Royals.

