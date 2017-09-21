MLB

Cincinnati Reds Will Install Additional Netting After Yankee Stadium Incident

2:56 | MLB
Should MLB Take Lessons from Japanese League To Improve Fan Safety?
Charlotte Carroll
an hour ago

The Cincinnati Reds will install additional netting at their ballpark by next year's Opening Day, the team said in a statement Thursday. 

"The Reds' ongoing commitment to providing the best ballpark experience includes maintaining the safety and security of our fans," the statement said.

The announcement came a day after a young girl was struck by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium during a Yankees–Twins game. The girl is reportedly OK, but players were visibly shaken during the incident, and the Twins' Brian Dozier called for more netting following the game.

"I don't care about the damn view of a fan," Dozier said. "It's all about safety. I still have a knot in my stomach." 

MLB
Yankees Incident Revives an Old Question: How Responsible Are Teams for Foul Ball Injuries?

A child was hit by a fragment from a broken bat at Yankee Stadium in May, which prompted a similar discussion about netting. 

Cincinnati's stadium, the Great American Ball Park, adheres to current MLB standards for netting.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters