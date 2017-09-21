Should MLB Take Lessons from Japanese League To Improve Fan Safety?

The Cincinnati Reds will install additional netting at their ballpark by next year's Opening Day, the team said in a statement Thursday.

"The Reds' ongoing commitment to providing the best ballpark experience includes maintaining the safety and security of our fans," the statement said.

The announcement came a day after a young girl was struck by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium during a Yankees–Twins game. The girl is reportedly OK, but players were visibly shaken during the incident, and the Twins' Brian Dozier called for more netting following the game.

#Reds to install additional netting at GABP by Opening Day in 2018. pic.twitter.com/XC8t36YhY1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 21, 2017

"I don't care about the damn view of a fan," Dozier said. "It's all about safety. I still have a knot in my stomach."

A child was hit by a fragment from a broken bat at Yankee Stadium in May, which prompted a similar discussion about netting.

Cincinnati's stadium, the Great American Ball Park, adheres to current MLB standards for netting.