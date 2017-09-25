MLB

Video: Addison Russell Destroys Cardinals Fan's Nachos, Brings Him New Ones

We’ve found the one thing the Cardinals and Cubs can bond over: nachos. 

One Cards fan was dismayed when Cubs shortstop Addison Russell spilled his chips and cheese all over the field while chasing down a flyball in the stands. Not only did Russell not make the catch and kick the dude’s nachos in the process, he ended up absolutely drenched in cheese sauce. 

Russell clearly felt guilty about the whole thing, because he came out in the next inning carrying a fresh plate of nachos for his new friend. 

The guy also scored a selfie with Russell. 

Addison Russell is the anti-Prince Fielder

