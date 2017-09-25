We’ve found the one thing the Cardinals and Cubs can bond over: nachos.

One Cards fan was dismayed when Cubs shortstop Addison Russell spilled his chips and cheese all over the field while chasing down a flyball in the stands. Not only did Russell not make the catch and kick the dude’s nachos in the process, he ended up absolutely drenched in cheese sauce.

Russell clearly felt guilty about the whole thing, because he came out in the next inning carrying a fresh plate of nachos for his new friend.

The guy also scored a selfie with Russell.

@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t — nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017

Addison Russell is the anti-Prince Fielder.