Video: A's Fans Give Bruce Maxwell a Standing Ovation in First At-Bat Since He Kneeled

Once a Leader, Baseball has Taken Back Seat on Social Issues
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The fans in Oakland gave A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell a warm reception in his first at-bat since he began kneeling during the national anthem. 

On Saturday, Maxwell became the first—and so far only—MLB player to take a knee during the anthem in protest, a gesture he replicated on Sunday and Monday. After sitting on the bench over the weekend, Maxwell returned to the starting lineup on Monday night and received a standing ovation from the smattering of fans gathered at the Coliseum when he stepped to the plate for the first time. 

[tweet:https://twitter.com/HINESight_2020/status/912507019134779392]

Maxwell, a rookie, comes from a military family and was born on an Army base in Germany. He elaborated on his decision to kneel in an interview with Yahoo’s Jeff Passan published Monday and said he plans to continue his protest, possibly into next season. 

