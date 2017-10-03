The Houston Astros and owner Jim Crane have been doing a lot to assist in hurricane relief. After donating $4 million to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Crane and Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran are now helping those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Crane sent two planes filled with almost 300,000 pounds of supplies to Puerto Rico, along with a third plane to pick up the families of Astros players along with people dealing with medical conditions such as cancer who have not been able to be properly treated during this time and bring them back to Houston.

Beltran had started a crowd-funding campaign that he and his family donated $1 million toward to get it started.

In addition to the efforts of Beltran and Crane, others around the sports world have also made serious contributions to help the people in Puerto Rico. J.J. Barea of the Dallas Mavericks started a crowd-funding campaign and took a trip to Puerto Rico with planes of supplies with the help of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Carmelo Anthony also started a fundraising campaign that he donated $50,000 toward.