Astros Owner Sends Planes to Puerto Rico for Aid
The Houston Astros and owner Jim Crane have been doing a lot to assist in hurricane relief. After donating $4 million to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Crane and Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran are now helping those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
Crane sent two planes filled with almost 300,000 pounds of supplies to Puerto Rico, along with a third plane to pick up the families of Astros players along with people dealing with medical conditions such as cancer who have not been able to be properly treated during this time and bring them back to Houston.
Beltran had started a crowd-funding campaign that he and his family donated $1 million toward to get it started.
Si escogieran un MVP entre los dueños de las organizaciones de las grandes ligas sin duda alguna sería para el dueño de los @astrosbaseball Jim Craine por unanimidad. No tan solo pago en su totalidad los dos mega aviones que llevaron casi 300,000 libras de suministro que ayudó a miles de puertorriqueños en nuestro pueblo de Manatí sino también envío un avión para las familias de sus peloteros de los Astros para transportar a sus familiares de Puerto Rico hacia Houston. Esto me dio la bendición de traer a Houston a nuestros familiares pero también pude ofrecerle espacios en el avión a varios pacientes de cancer y otras condiciones que sus vidas dependían de recibir tratamientos y ahora podrán continuar cuidando de su salud. #HoustonAstrosClassAct #JimCrainIsTheMVP #GodBlessHisHeart #QueDiosLeDevuelvaTodoEnSalud #YEnUnCampeonato🙏🏼 #ForeverGrateful
In addition to the efforts of Beltran and Crane, others around the sports world have also made serious contributions to help the people in Puerto Rico. J.J. Barea of the Dallas Mavericks started a crowd-funding campaign and took a trip to Puerto Rico with planes of supplies with the help of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Carmelo Anthony also started a fundraising campaign that he donated $50,000 toward.