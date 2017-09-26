NBA

J.J. Barea Took Mavericks' Team Plane to Puerto Rico to Assist in Hurricane Maria Recovery

Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

J.J. Barea took the Mavericks' team plane Monday to bring supplies to Puerto Rico and help provide relief after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com .

MacMahon adds that Barea will be returning Tuesday night with his mother and grandmother. According to Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News, Barea was unable to speak with his family until until Sunday, four days after the hurricane hit his native island.

In addition to his trip back home, Barea has started a YouCaring fund with his wife Viviana Ortiz that has raised more than $140,000 as of Monday afternoon.

"I was really proud of J.J. and how quickly he got involved and how hard he worked to make all of this happen," Cuban told ESPN. 

On Wednesday, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, knocking out power and phone lines on the island and killing at least 10 people.

Barea, 33, was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico and is the only active NBA player who is a native Puerto Rican.

