Madison Bumgarner Punts a Dribbler Halfway to Oakland Thanks to Bizarre Glitch

2 hours ago

Video games keep getting more realistic every year—that’s why I’ve spent most of the past month playing Madden—but they’re far from perfect, and that’s great. 

Video game glitches make us question our conceptions of reality. What if you really did have a nine-minute fumble? What if MLB players had faces of pure horror? What would football look like if the players were just levitating torsos?

Or what would happen if Madison Bumgarner tried to field a bunt down the third-base line and booted it clear out of the stadium to the foot of the Bay Bridge?

And then Brandon Crawford scales the wall of the stadium, swims out into the bay and hits the cutoff man back ashore. 

