Twins Wild Card Roster: Miguel Sano Left Off For Game vs. Yankees
The Twins have set their roster for Tuesday night’s one-game playoff against the Yankees, and there is one major missing piece.
Miguel Sano, who has only played in three games since a mid-August shin injury, is not on the roster. He went 1–8 in three appearances as the DH over the weekend but the Twins decided to hold him out of Tuesday’s game after seeing him work out on Monday.
“It’s been challenging trying to get him prepared in such a short window,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said after the workout. “I think we’re encouraged that he’s going to be available (Tuesday) in some capacity. We’re going to see how the workout goes today. Whether he’s going to start or not, I still haven’t inked it in yet, but I’m waiting to have him on the bench.”
The Twins and Yankees face off in the Bronx at 8 p.m. Tuesday night with Luis Severino going against Ervin Santana.
Pitchers
Matt Belisle
Jose Berrios
Buddy Boshers
Alan Busenitz
Tyler Duffey
Dillon Gee
Trevor Hilderberger
Adalberto Mejia
Ryan Pressly
Taylor Rogers
Ervin Santana
Catchers
Jason Castros
Mitch Garver
Chris Gimenez
Infielders
Ehire Adrianza
Brian Dozier
Eduardo Escobar
Joe Mauer
Jorge Polanco
Kenny Vargas
Outfielders
Byron Buxton
Zack Granite
Robbie Grossman
Max Kepler
Eddie Rosario