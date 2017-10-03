The Twins have set their roster for Tuesday night’s one-game playoff against the Yankees, and there is one major missing piece.

Miguel Sano, who has only played in three games since a mid-August shin injury, is not on the roster. He went 1–8 in three appearances as the DH over the weekend but the Twins decided to hold him out of Tuesday’s game after seeing him work out on Monday.

“It’s been challenging trying to get him prepared in such a short window,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said after the workout. “I think we’re encouraged that he’s going to be available (Tuesday) in some capacity. We’re going to see how the workout goes today. Whether he’s going to start or not, I still haven’t inked it in yet, but I’m waiting to have him on the bench.”

The Twins and Yankees face off in the Bronx at 8 p.m. Tuesday night with Luis Severino going against Ervin Santana.

Pitchers

Matt Belisle

Jose Berrios

Buddy Boshers

Alan Busenitz

Tyler Duffey

Dillon Gee

Trevor Hilderberger

​Adalberto Mejia

Ryan Pressly

Taylor Rogers

Ervin Santana

Catchers

Jason Castros

​Mitch Garver

​Chris Gimenez

​Infielders

Ehire Adrianza

Brian Dozier

Eduardo Escobar

Joe Mauer

​Jorge Polanco

Kenny Vargas

Outfielders

Byron Buxton

Zack Granite

Robbie Grossman

Max Kepler

Eddie Rosario