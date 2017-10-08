Watch: Aaron Judge Robs Francisco Lindor of Go-Ahead Home Run

Francisco Lindor almost gave the Indians the lead Sunday, but Aaron Judge would not allow it.

Khadrice Rollins
October 08, 2017

In the sixth inning of Sunday's ALDS Game Three, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor had a chance to put Cleveland on top as he sent a ball toward right field.

Unfortunately for Lindor, the 6'7" Aaron Judge was waiting for the fly ball and was able to get into position to make a play.

So instead of a go-ahead two-run home run, Lindor hit a loud and deep pop fly that pushed the Yankees closer to getting out of the top inning with the score tied.

If you look closely, you can see that not only did Judge rob Lindor, he also robbed "The Foul Ball Guy" Zack Hample from catching the ball.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Yankees loaded the bases, but were unable to push across any runs. Going into the seventh, the game is still knotted at 0.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters