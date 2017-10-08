In the sixth inning of Sunday's ALDS Game Three, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor had a chance to put Cleveland on top as he sent a ball toward right field.

Unfortunately for Lindor, the 6'7" Aaron Judge was waiting for the fly ball and was able to get into position to make a play.

So instead of a go-ahead two-run home run, Lindor hit a loud and deep pop fly that pushed the Yankees closer to getting out of the top inning with the score tied.

Being 6'7" pays off pic.twitter.com/EpH9cVcuz3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 9, 2017

If you look closely, you can see that not only did Judge rob Lindor, he also robbed "The Foul Ball Guy" Zack Hample from catching the ball.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Yankees loaded the bases, but were unable to push across any runs. Going into the seventh, the game is still knotted at 0.